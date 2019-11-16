Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,120,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the September 30th total of 13,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Pritchard Capital upgraded Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $48.99. 5,471,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,301,710. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.71 and its 200-day moving average is $43.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 30.37%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $49,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 420,000 shares of company stock valued at $426,300 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 276.4% in the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $28,000. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

