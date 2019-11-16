Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,437 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,359 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Brian Pratt sold 43,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $874,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,114,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,294,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lee King sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $198,759.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,946.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 501,716 shares of company stock valued at $10,264,028 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

PRIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Primoris Services from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $21.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.42. Primoris Services Corp has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average of $20.15.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $865.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

