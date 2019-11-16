Morgan Stanley Lowers AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target to $198.00

AON (NYSE:AON) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $198.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on AON from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays set a $190.00 price target on AON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.89.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $198.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. AON has a 1 year low of $135.30 and a 1 year high of $198.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.04.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. AON had a return on equity of 51.63% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AON will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Behets Robert 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $331,727.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,581.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,906,175. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in AON by 8.9% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,502,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,868,000 after acquiring an additional 531,216 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AON by 7.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in AON by 523.7% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in AON by 646.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 82,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,853,000 after buying an additional 71,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in AON by 29.3% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 326,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,278,000 after buying an additional 74,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

