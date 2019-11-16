Morgan Stanley Has $170,000 Stake in Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) by 187.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Tyme Technologies worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 15.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tyme Technologies news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $25,400.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 260,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,800. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

TYME stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. Tyme Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $4.64. The company has a market cap of $126.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

