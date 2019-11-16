Morgan Stanley Has $143,000 Stock Position in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Ames National worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 571,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,486,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 5.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. 23.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ames National alerts:

ATLO opened at $27.88 on Friday. Ames National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $251.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Ames National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.