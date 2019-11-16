Morgan Stanley Buys 1,759 Shares of Invesco China Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HAO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco China Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HAO) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Invesco China Small Cap ETF worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of Invesco China Small Cap ETF stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average is $24.60. Invesco China Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $27.84.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco China Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HAO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.