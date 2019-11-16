Monolith Market Cap Tops $11.08 Million (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Monolith token can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00004090 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, Livecoin and HitBTC. Monolith has a market capitalization of $11.08 million and approximately $20,185.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00043095 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $628.05 or 0.07361794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000426 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001419 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001064 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00017362 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Monolith Profile

TKN is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,594,387 tokens. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, Livecoin, HitBTC and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

