Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on MINI. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 target price on shares of Mobile Mini and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Mobile Mini from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile Mini from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MINI traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.83. 197,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,784. Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $41.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mobile Mini will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MINI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,284,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,662,000 after acquiring an additional 763,119 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,477,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 33.5% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,456,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,682,000 after acquiring an additional 365,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 387.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after acquiring an additional 338,246 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

