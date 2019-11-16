Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Down 7% After Insider Selling

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) fell 7% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $95.30 and last traded at $95.96, 963,800 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 42% from the average session volume of 677,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.17.

Specifically, Director Michael G. Grey sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $311,622.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $267,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,852 shares of company stock worth $5,046,401 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Leerink Swann set a $118.00 target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.35.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,698.66% and a negative return on equity of 48.60%. Analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 157,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,100,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,211,000 after purchasing an additional 199,939 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

