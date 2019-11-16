Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Sells $11,848.00 in Stock

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $11,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.53. 267,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,311. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.10. Middleby Corp has a 12-month low of $96.65 and a 12-month high of $142.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.88 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Middleby Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Middleby in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Middleby in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Middleby by 5,606.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its position in Middleby by 266.4% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Middleby in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Middleby from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $153.00 price target on shares of Middleby and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.57.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

