Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 4,718,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 912% from the previous session’s volume of 466,145 shares.The stock last traded at $0.98 and had previously closed at $0.74.

MVIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Microvision in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $2.00 price objective on Microvision and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Microvision presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $88.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 million. Microvision had a negative return on equity of 1,277.02% and a negative net margin of 574.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microvision, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVIS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microvision by 230.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 92,562 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microvision during the second quarter worth about $935,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microvision by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,611,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 41,641 shares in the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

