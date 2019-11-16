Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 4,718,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 912% from the previous session’s volume of 466,145 shares.The stock last traded at $0.98 and had previously closed at $0.74.
MVIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Microvision in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $2.00 price objective on Microvision and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Microvision presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.08.
The firm has a market capitalization of $88.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVIS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microvision by 230.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 92,562 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microvision during the second quarter worth about $935,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microvision by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,611,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 41,641 shares in the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS)
MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.
