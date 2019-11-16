Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Microvision, Inc. develops information display and related technologies that allow electronically generated images and information to be projected onto a viewer’s eye. They defined three distinct business platforms relating to the delivery of images and information in this manner: Retinal Scanning Displays, Imaging Solutions, Optical Material technology. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Microvision in a report on Friday, July 19th. Northland Securities set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Microvision and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Microvision from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:MVIS traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,908,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.73. Microvision has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.44.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. Microvision had a negative net margin of 574.86% and a negative return on equity of 1,277.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Microvision will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microvision by 117.6% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 1,367,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Microvision by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,611,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 41,641 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Microvision by 230.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 92,562 shares during the period. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microvision

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

