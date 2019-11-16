Microsoft’s (MSFT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note published on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.45.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.97. The company had a trading volume of 23,479,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,324,796. Microsoft has a one year low of $93.96 and a one year high of $149.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1,123.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.74%.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $548,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,154.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,649,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 597,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,681,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,804 shares of company stock worth $45,823,569 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,118,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724,483 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,567,563 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,936,190,000 after purchasing an additional 385,074 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,022,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,905,685 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,986,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,097,675,000 after purchasing an additional 342,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,368,268 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,603,974,000 after purchasing an additional 782,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

