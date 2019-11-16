Micromines (MICRO) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Micromines token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox, Bilaxy and Crex24. Micromines has a total market cap of $9,933.00 and approximately $2,976.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Micromines has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011782 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00237172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.24 or 0.01453933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000841 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00035228 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00145819 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Micromines Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,887,606 tokens. The official website for Micromines is micromines.co . Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines . Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken

Buying and Selling Micromines

Micromines can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Micromines should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Micromines using one of the exchanges listed above.

