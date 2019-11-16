Michael P. Bayer Sells 10,947 Shares of Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 10,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $70,608.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GOGO opened at $5.34 on Friday. Gogo Inc has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $530.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $201.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GOGO. ValuEngine raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 12.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 10.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.