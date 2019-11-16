MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2019 // Comments off

Shares of MGT Capital Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) were down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, approximately 1,296,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 3,180,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.

MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MGT Capital Investments had a negative return on equity of 7,680.51% and a negative net margin of 2,347.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

About MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI)

MGT Capital Investments, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations in the Wenatchee Valley area of central Washington. At March 30, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 500 miners located in a leased facility in Quincy, Washington; and 4,200 miners located in a leased facility in Sweden, as well as operated approximately 2,100 miners in the Sweden location.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for MGT Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGT Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.