MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of MGT Capital Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) were down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, approximately 1,296,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 3,180,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.

MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MGT Capital Investments had a negative return on equity of 7,680.51% and a negative net margin of 2,347.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

MGT Capital Investments, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations in the Wenatchee Valley area of central Washington. At March 30, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 500 miners located in a leased facility in Quincy, Washington; and 4,200 miners located in a leased facility in Sweden, as well as operated approximately 2,100 miners in the Sweden location.

