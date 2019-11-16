Metronome (MET) Price Reaches $0.56 on Exchanges

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $5.44 million and approximately $433,469.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metronome has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00006577 BTC on exchanges including $5.60, $10.39, $18.94 and $50.98.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00237042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.81 or 0.01450832 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000843 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00034564 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00144667 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,464,052 coins and its circulating supply is 9,701,928 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $51.55, $7.50, $20.33, $13.77, $18.94, $32.15, $5.60, $24.68, $33.94, $10.39 and $24.43. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

