Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Merus B.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. The company’s bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors; MCLA-117, is being developed as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. Merus B.V. is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

MRUS stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.71. 28,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.56. Merus has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $20.95.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a negative net margin of 90.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merus will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Merus by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in Merus by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Merus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Merus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

