Melon Market Cap Reaches $5.11 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. During the last week, Melon has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Melon token can now be purchased for $4.09 or 0.00047726 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Bitsane, Liqui and Kraken. Melon has a total market cap of $5.11 million and approximately $12,679.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011779 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00237816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.74 or 0.01444425 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000846 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00034599 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00146026 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Melon Token Profile

Melon was first traded on February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Kraken, Bitsane, IDEX, Bittrex and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

