Melkior Resources (CVE:MKR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Melkior Resources Inc (CVE:MKR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 221000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75.

Melkior Resources Company Profile (CVE:MKR)

Melkior Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, and volcanic mafic sulfide. Its flagship property is the Carscallen gold project with 295 claims covering 47.12 square kilometers located to the west of Timmins, Ontario.

