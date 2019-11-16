Meggitt (LON:MGGT) PT Raised to GBX 525

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 525 ($6.86) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

MGGT has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 695 ($9.08) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Investec cut Meggitt to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 689 ($9.00) to GBX 711 ($9.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 597.60 ($7.81).

Get Meggitt alerts:

Shares of MGGT stock traded up GBX 5.80 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 628.80 ($8.22). 1,415,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,000. Meggitt has a fifty-two week low of GBX 456.10 ($5.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 646.60 ($8.45). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 621.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 574.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

Featured Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.