MEG Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MEG Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MEG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

MEGEF opened at $4.13 on Friday. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $6.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.93.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

