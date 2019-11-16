MEET.ONE Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and $282,076.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io and BigONE.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00236005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.46 or 0.01444179 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00034728 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00146533 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE Token Trading

MEET.ONE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

