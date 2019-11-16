Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Medtronic to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Medtronic from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America set a $118.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.06. 5,182,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,390,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $112.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In other news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 21,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $2,303,401.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,484,259.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $8,893,530.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,300,962.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,569 shares of company stock worth $17,130,869 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 393.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

