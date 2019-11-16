MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Short Interest Up 7.9% in October

MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the September 30th total of 5,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,584.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MD shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded MEDNAX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho set a $25.00 target price on MEDNAX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.56.

MD stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $19.93 and a 52-week high of $40.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.70.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 40.86%. The company had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

