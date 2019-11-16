MedicCoin (MEDIC) Trading 31.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 37.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin and Cryptohub. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $25,335.00 and $1,026.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, Cryptohub and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

