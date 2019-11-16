Maxim Group Lowers Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Sell

Maxim Group downgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $190.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Macquarie set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $244.54.

Shares of AAPL traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $265.76. The stock had a trading volume of 24,924,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,032,838. Apple has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $265.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.62 and a 200 day moving average of $211.23. The firm has a market cap of $1,175.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,158 shares of company stock worth $97,019,630 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,278,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apple by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,126 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2,874.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after acquiring an additional 34,707,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,006,058,000 after acquiring an additional 161,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after acquiring an additional 302,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

