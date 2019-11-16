Maxcoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, YoBit and Cryptohub. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $219,930.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00046270 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00800806 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00286657 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00013483 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005689 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00091136 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Maxcoin Coin Trading

Maxcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, YoBit and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

