MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Downgraded by CIBC

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$4.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$8.00. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MAV. Raymond James cut their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get MAV Beauty Brands alerts:

Shares of MAV opened at C$2.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.20 million and a PE ratio of -31.93. MAV Beauty Brands has a 12 month low of C$2.70 and a 12 month high of C$13.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.08.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company offers hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoos, conditioners, hair styling products, treatments, body wash products, and body and hand lotions under the Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure, and Cake Beauty brand names.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MAV Beauty Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAV Beauty Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.