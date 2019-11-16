Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Short Interest Up 18.3% in October

Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the September 30th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of MHH stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $8.99.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized organizations, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

