Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Short Interest Up 18.3% in October

Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the September 30th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of MHH stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $8.99.
Mastech Digital Company Profile
