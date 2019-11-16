Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 922,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,913 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $53,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 72.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 371,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,719,000 after buying an additional 155,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 221,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,134,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST opened at $58.64 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52-week low of $47.74 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price objective on Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

