Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,141,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,975 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in TriMas were worth $34,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of TriMas by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of TriMas by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TriMas alerts:

NASDAQ TRS opened at $31.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.92. TriMas Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). TriMas had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $236.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriMas Corp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $81,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $234,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,100 shares of company stock valued at $768,533. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS).

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.