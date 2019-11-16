Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 239,291 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 14.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,952,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,291 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $58,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 141.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $72,978.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,663.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $58,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,807,634.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,939 shares of company stock valued at $203,399. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OFC. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

NYSE OFC opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.84. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $30.27.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $159.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.73%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

