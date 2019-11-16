Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $38.20 Million Stock Position in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 51.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,863,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631,979 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $38,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 569,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,670,000 after purchasing an additional 67,509 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,106,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 149,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 395,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 129,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $25.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $20.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $23.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average is $20.93.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $540.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.51 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

