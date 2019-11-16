Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $31,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 132,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,044,000 after buying an additional 15,249 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 24.8% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 312,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,106,000 after acquiring an additional 62,125 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in Vail Resorts by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Herbert Faulkner III increased its position in Vail Resorts by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 23,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.26.

In related news, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.62, for a total value of $1,333,769.08. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,900,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total transaction of $113,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,417.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,641 shares of company stock worth $3,120,591. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $243.00 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.60 and a 12 month high of $286.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.61.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $0.36. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $244.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.25%.

Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

