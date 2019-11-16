Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 360 Shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Mason Street Advisors LLC cut its stake in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Brink’s in the second quarter worth $142,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Brink’s by 20.8% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Brink’s by 25.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brink’s in the second quarter worth $211,000.

BCO opened at $89.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.53. Brink’s has a 12-month low of $59.08 and a 12-month high of $93.81.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.81% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Brink’s will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Brink’s from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Brink’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

