Mason Street Advisors LLC Raises Position in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 26,780.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,357,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,337,648 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of II-VI worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IIVI. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in II-VI by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 56,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in II-VI by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in II-VI by 3.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. increased its stake in II-VI by 7.7% in the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its stake in II-VI by 125.0% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on II-VI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of II-VI from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Craig Hallum set a $53.00 target price on shares of II-VI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.85.

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.93. II-VI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). II-VI had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that II-VI, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other II-VI news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,759.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc Y. E. Pelaez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

II-VI Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

