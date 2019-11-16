Mason Street Advisors LLC Purchases 2,967 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 234.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 13,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Marshall Barber sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $27,602.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Roedel purchased 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $249,864.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,738 shares in the company, valued at $738,647.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 643 shares of company stock worth $37,865. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $64.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.87.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $621.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.90 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 18.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.61%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

