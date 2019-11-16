Mason Street Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coherent by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Coherent by 325.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Coherent by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 251,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,621,000 after buying an additional 48,788 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coherent by 1,789.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 26,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total transaction of $236,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $155.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.55 and its 200 day moving average is $141.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Coherent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.10 and a 52 week high of $173.92.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.12 million. Coherent had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

COHR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Coherent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Coherent from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Coherent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.40.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

