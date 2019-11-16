Mason Street Advisors LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 13.6% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 269,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,570,000 after buying an additional 32,330 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carter’s during the third quarter worth about $372,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,245,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 178.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 594 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 45.7% during the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Carter’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Carter’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $104.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $111.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.17. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $943.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,588 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $166,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,888. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.36, for a total transaction of $2,067,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,886 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,047. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

