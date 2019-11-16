Masco (NYSE:MAS) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.12-2.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.55.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.46. Masco has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.35.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,500.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Masco will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.75.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $3,494,136.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 318,403 shares in the company, valued at $13,016,314.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 73,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $3,336,374.34. Insiders sold 171,673 shares of company stock worth $7,431,044 in the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

