Marston’s (LON:MARS) Upgraded to “Add” at Peel Hunt

Marston’s (LON:MARS) was upgraded by research analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 125 ($1.63). Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s current price.

MARS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target (down from GBX 100 ($1.31)) on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marston’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 115.22 ($1.51).

Shares of MARS stock traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 124.90 ($1.63). The company had a trading volume of 2,233,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.11, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 122.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.65. The company has a market capitalization of $824.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77. Marston’s has a 12-month low of GBX 89.70 ($1.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 131.70 ($1.72).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

