Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics for the treatment of epilepsy and other targeted neurological, behavioral and psychiatric disorders. The Company offers Ganaxolone which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with refractory focal onset seizures. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

MRNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $1.70 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.65.

Shares of MRNS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.09. 350,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,268. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.62.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,679.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 177,331 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 115,294 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,226,000 after purchasing an additional 229,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 548,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

