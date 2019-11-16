Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) & Berry Petroleum (NYSE:BRY) Financial Contrast

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) and Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Berry Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Marathon Oil pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Berry Petroleum pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

82.6% of Marathon Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Marathon Oil shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Berry Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Oil and Berry Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil 15.51% 5.56% 3.21% Berry Petroleum 25.26% 11.49% 6.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Marathon Oil and Berry Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil 0 6 11 0 2.65 Berry Petroleum 0 1 5 0 2.83

Marathon Oil currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.29%. Berry Petroleum has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.94%. Given Marathon Oil’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Marathon Oil is more favorable than Berry Petroleum.

Risk and Volatility

Marathon Oil has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berry Petroleum has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marathon Oil and Berry Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil $6.58 billion 1.47 $1.10 billion $0.71 17.04 Berry Petroleum $586.56 million 1.56 $147.10 million $1.26 8.98

Marathon Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Berry Petroleum. Berry Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marathon Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Berry Petroleum beats Marathon Oil on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved developed reserves totaling 752 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and estimated proved undeveloped reserves totaling 529 mmboe. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.