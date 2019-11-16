ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Short Interest Update

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the September 30th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 465,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MAN stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.26. The company had a trading volume of 158,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.61. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $61.57 and a 52 week high of $97.96.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 24.36%.

ManpowerGroup declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 6,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $107.00 price objective on ManpowerGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $44,255.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at $704,458.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $149,502.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,722.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,318,638. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,318,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,546,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,178,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 29,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 102,027.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 36,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 36,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

