Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Manhattan Scientifics Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.02. Manhattan Scientifics shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 62,215 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX)

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc, a technology incubator company, focuses on the technology transfer and commercialization of transformative technologies in the areas of nanotechnology applications in medicine in the United States. It develops cancer detection technology and nanostructured metal technologies.

