Manchester United (MANU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 18th. Analysts expect Manchester United to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Manchester United has set its FY 2020 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Manchester United had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $168.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.40 million. On average, analysts expect Manchester United to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MANU opened at $16.24 on Friday. Manchester United has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $21.92. The company has a market cap of $661.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MANU. Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on Manchester United and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

