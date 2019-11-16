Man Group PLC (LON:EMG) Receives GBX 182.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Man Group PLC (LON:EMG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 182.63 ($2.39).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Shore Capital lowered their price target on Man Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Man Group from GBX 206 ($2.69) to GBX 192 ($2.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group cut Man Group to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Man Group from GBX 196 ($2.56) to GBX 184 ($2.40) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Shares of EMG stock traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 141.40 ($1.85). 3,556,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,940,000. Man Group has a 12-month low of GBX 124.15 ($1.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 177.10 ($2.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 155.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 157.95.

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

