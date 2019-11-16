Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the stock.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Malibu Boats from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Malibu Boats from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Malibu Boats from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.17.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

MBUU stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.03. 208,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.08. The company has a market cap of $778.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.80. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $24.79 and a one year high of $49.11.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.98 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth $232,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 59,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 18,762 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 37.8% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 92.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 23,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 2.5% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 43,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.