Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.16.

Several brokerages have commented on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $16.85 on Friday. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $35.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.63.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Macy’s had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

In related news, insider C Elisa D. Garcia sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $78,777.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,451. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,631,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,361,000 after buying an additional 558,052 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in Macy’s by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 23,761,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,260,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705,052 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Macy’s by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,600,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,243 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,474,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,032,000 after purchasing an additional 973,117 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,319,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,700,000 after purchasing an additional 388,253 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

